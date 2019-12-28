Go to the main site
    Black box from crashed plane to be handed over to Interstate Aviation Committee

    28 December 2019, 15:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The flight recorders from the crashed Bek Air plane will be sent to the Interstate Aviation Committee for decoding, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

    «Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister of Roman Sklyar spoke to Chairman of the Interstate Aviation Committee. An expert from Moscow is coming to Nur-Sultan today at 06:40pm. An investigative-operational group is working now. Flight recorders were recovered. Tomorrow we will send a black box for decoding to the Interstate Aviation Committee in Moscow,» Vice Minister Berik Kamaliyev said at a press conference in the Central Communications Service office.

    As reported, the plane belonging to Bek Air company was flying en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan with 93 passengers and 5 crew members onboard. The aircraft vanished from the radar at 07.05 a.m. It crashed shortly after taking off into a two-storey building.

    As per preliminary data, 12 people died.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

