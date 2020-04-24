Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    #Bizbirgemiz: Turkestan businessman donates KZT2 million to needy families

    24 April 2020, 15:30

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Member of the Nur Otan party, entrepreneur Sikhymbay Ualihanuly has allocated KZT2 million as part of «Biz Birgemiz!» campaign, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Akim of Turkestan region.

    Sikhymbay Ualihanuly donated KZT2 million for purchasing household items, food and meat products for single elderly and needy people. Thus, 70 socially vulnerable families of the district received the necessary food products.

    It bears to remind that in the framework of «Biz!Birgemiz!» campaign business people of Kazakhstan render assistance to large families and elders during the state of emergency.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Coronavirus Social support Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry