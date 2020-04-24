Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
#Bizbirgemiz: Turkestan businessman donates KZT2 million to needy families

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
24 April 2020, 15:30
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Member of the Nur Otan party, entrepreneur Sikhymbay Ualihanuly has allocated KZT2 million as part of «Biz Birgemiz!» campaign, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Akim of Turkestan region.

Sikhymbay Ualihanuly donated KZT2 million for purchasing household items, food and meat products for single elderly and needy people. Thus, 70 socially vulnerable families of the district received the necessary food products.

It bears to remind that in the framework of «Biz!Birgemiz!» campaign business people of Kazakhstan render assistance to large families and elders during the state of emergency.

Coronavirus   Social support   Turkestan region  
