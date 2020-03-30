#bizbirgemiz: TENGIZCHEVROIL donates medical equipment to fight COVID-19

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Tengizchevroil has purchased and handed over to Atyrau Oblast all necessary medical supplies and equipment intended to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform has learnt from www.tengizchevroil.com. The amount of purchase totaled over KZT 1.3 billion.

«Over the past few weeks we have been observing Kazakhstan and our compatriots fighting a complicated situation. The global pandemic has crossed the border of our homeland. A state of emergency has been introduced in the country and a quarantine was put in place in our capital and the city of Almaty. At the same time, we are witnessing as Kazakhstani people are coming together to unite against these challenges», says Rzabek Artygaliev, TCO PGPA General Manager.

He added that Elbasy Nursultan Abishevich, the First President of the RoK, and the present President Kassym-Zhomart Kemelovich Tokaev’s call for the people to unite had also played a significant role in this.

Medical supplies and medical equipment donated to Atyrau oblast is intended to provide necessary medical care and ensure safety of medical personnel in case of the spread of COVID-19. The list includes disposable medical protective clothing, medical masks, respirators, resuscitation and respiratory equipment, an intensive care vehicle and two ambulances, thermal cameras, sanitizers and containers for transporting biological materials.

Moreover, as part of this initiative, TCO has established a quarantine station on the Atyrau-Astrakhan highway and is planning to transfer all necessary equipment and accessories to the laboratory of the Atyrau Oblast National Expertise Center to increase capabilities to detect and respond to the COVID-19 infection.