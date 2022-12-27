BIZ BIRGEMIZ FEST unites Kazakhstani pop stars, youth with special needs for good cause

27 December 2022, 12:02

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Headlined by Kazakhstan’s superstar Dimash Kudaibergen, the Charity Music Festival BIZ BIRGEMIZ FEST brought together Kazakhstani pop stars, talented youth as well as young people with disabilities, Kazinform reports.

The festival was dated to the Year of Children in Kazakhstan and aimed at supporting children with special needs.

Attending the Charity Music Festival was Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev who stressed that children’s wellbeing and their intellectual, physical, creative and spiritual development are the utmost priority for the country.

«What we see today in Kazakhstan is a major shift in understanding the priorities of our social policy. The Fair Kazakhstan is, in the first place, the Inclusive Kazakhstan. We are building a society where a child in need of help should feel the constant support of the state. This is the task set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. That is why the state consistently supports people with special needs by creating barrier-free environment and inclusive society of equal opportunities for adults and children,» Speaker Ashimbayev said at the event.

He went on to point out that at the instruction of the Head of State, the country will bend every effort to support socially vulnerable layers of the population by adopting laws, supporting talented youth and children, improving the system of education and healthcare.

Maulen Ashimbayev thanked the organizers and musicians for supporting the festival, whishing its participants new accomplishments.

«I am confident that our young performers will be inspired and motivated by the opportunity to share the stage with popular Kazakhstani singers and dancers. As far as I know all the money raised will go into purchasing equipment for the rehabilitation center for children with cerebral palsy. Today’s event proves that creative art and music break down all barriers and stereotypes and are able to unite us all for good causes,» he added.

Musicians and dancers with special needs Kenzhebek Nurdoldai, SENSITIVE, Altynshash Mukatayev and many others got a chance to perform on one stage with Dimash Kudaibergen, Nazima, Tamara Assar, Baustau toby, Aidyn, etc.

Photo: senate.parlam.kz