    Bivalent COVID-19 shot granted full approval in Brazil

    26 July 2023, 15:40

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazilian drug regulator Anvisa on Monday (Jul. 24) gave its full approval for the bivalent Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer, Kazinform cites Agencia Brasil.

    The jab is recommended for the prevention of COVID-19 and may now be administered to kids aged five years and above as a booster dose—in other words, it is meant for those who have already been vaccinated against the disease, with at least three months elapsed since their last dose.

    Previously, the innoculation had been used in Brazil’s official immunization program on an emergency basis. Before receiving full approval, the product was used as a booster dose for individuals aged 12 and above with underlying health conditions and for adults aged 18 and older.

    Bivalent vaccine

    According to Anvisa, bivalent shots offer greater protection against the disease as they contain a blend of SARS-CoV-2 virus strains. The bivalent Comirnaty is formulated with the original variant—the Wuhan strain—combined with a more recent circulating variant, the Omicron strain.

    On the international regulatory scene, the bivalent Comirnaty has been authorized for use by the European Medicines Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration.

