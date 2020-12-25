Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Bitter cold to grip most of Kazakhstan this weekend

    25 December 2020, 12:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that northern anticyclone with cold air masses will bring biting frost to northern and eastern Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, mercury will dip as low as -35, -42°C on December 26-28. Cold snap will be observed across the country.

    Only the west of Kazakhstan will not be affected by the northern anticyclone. Instead, it will be doused by heavy snowfall, gusty wind, and blowing snow. Temperature will drop to 0,-5°C at night and 0, 5°C at daytime. Parts of western Kazakhstan will see foggy and slippery conditions on roads.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3