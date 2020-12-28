Go to the main site
    Bitter cold to freeze N Kazakhstan on New Year’s Eve

    28 December 2020, 13:54

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan will brace next week for cold temperatures.

    Air temperature is expected to drop as low as 30-35 degrees, 40 degrees Celsius locally on the night of December 31. During the day mercury will read 20-25, locally 30 degrees Celsius. North-west wind will persist in the region. Snow, fog and ground blizzard are forecast to grip locally.

    On January 1, temperature will plunge in the nighttime to 32-37, locally 42 degrees Celsius to freeze hard. It will also snow on the first day of the new year.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

