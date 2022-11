Biting frosts to engulf Kazakhstan’s east, temperature to fall to -43 °C

28 November 2022, 18:16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Biting frosts will persist in the east of Kazakhstan on November 29, Kazhydromet reports.

Frosts with a freezing temperature of -40 degrees Celsius will grip the east of Abai region tomorrow.

Air temperature will drop as low as -43 degrees Celsius in the northeast of East Kazakhstan at night.