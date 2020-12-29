Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Biting frosts forecast for some rgns of Kazakhstan on New Year’s eve

    29 December 2020, 19:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog are blizzard are forecast for Karaganda region on December 30-31. Probability of storm is 70-75%. Karaganda region will see temperature dip as low as -25, -30°C and in some places -35°C on December 31. As for the first day of 2020 New Year, mercury may drop to -39°C in the region. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

    For will blanket parts of West Kazakhstan region and the city of Uralsk early in the morning and at night on December 30. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Foggy conditions will be observed in portions of Aktobe region and the city of Aktobe at night and early in the morning on December 30. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Chances of blizzard will be high in Akmola region on December 30. Northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter the region. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Temperature will dip to -31, 36°C and even to -39°C in East Kazakhstan region on January 1. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

    Frosts of -27, -30°C are expected in North Kazakhstan region on December 30. Temperature will dip further to -30,-35°C and even -38°C on December 31-January 1. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3