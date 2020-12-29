Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Biting frosts forecast for some rgns of Kazakhstan on New Year’s eve

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 December 2020, 19:53
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog are blizzard are forecast for Karaganda region on December 30-31. Probability of storm is 70-75%. Karaganda region will see temperature dip as low as -25, -30°C and in some places -35°C on December 31. As for the first day of 2020 New Year, mercury may drop to -39°C in the region. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

For will blanket parts of West Kazakhstan region and the city of Uralsk early in the morning and at night on December 30. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Foggy conditions will be observed in portions of Aktobe region and the city of Aktobe at night and early in the morning on December 30. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Chances of blizzard will be high in Akmola region on December 30. Northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter the region. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Temperature will dip to -31, 36°C and even to -39°C in East Kazakhstan region on January 1. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

Frosts of -27, -30°C are expected in North Kazakhstan region on December 30. Temperature will dip further to -30,-35°C and even -38°C on December 31-January 1. Probability of storm is 95-100%.


