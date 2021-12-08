Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Biting frosts approaching Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 December 2021, 16:10
Biting frosts approaching Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued weather forecast for Kazakhstan for December 9-11, Kazinform reports.

On December 9 the most part of Kazakhstan will brace for a vast anticyclone which is expected to bring further drop in air temperature in the north, east and central part of Kazakhstan. Mercury will plummet to -20-25 degrees, locally -30 degrees Celsius, and -35 degrees in East Kazakhstan on December 10.

It will snow and rain across the western regions of Kazakhstan forming ice-slick on the roads. Ground blizzard will sweep through the northern regions.

On December 11 air temperature will raise to -5-10 degrees Celsius, locally -15-20 degrees, and -25 degrees in the nighttime in East Kazakhstan.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre