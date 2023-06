Biting frost heading to 4 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have put four regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

North Kazakhstan will see temperature will dip as low as -20, -25°C on December 25 and -30, -33°C on December 26.

Deep freeze will come to Pavlodar region where mercury will fall to -30, -35°C on December 26 and -30, -40°C on December 27.

Temperature will slide to -20, -25°C on December 26 and even -35°C on December 27 in Akmola region.

East Kazakhstan region will observe temperature dip to -30, -35°C on December 26 and -37, -42°C on December 27.