Biting frost forecast for several regions of Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 December 2020, 10:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Only northern, eastern, and central Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. The rest of the country will be douse by snowfall, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions.

Biting frost will hit parts of Almaty, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions at night.

Portions of Almaty, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Kostanay regions will be steeped in fog.

Chances of blizzard will be high in Zhambyl, Kostanay, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Ice slick will cover roads in Turkestan, Atyrau, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.


