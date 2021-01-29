Go to the main site
    Bitcoin price up by 10.03%

    29 January 2021, 16:16

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Bitcoin grew by 10.03% to the level of $33,456, according to CoinDesk web portal data, TASS reports.

    Bitcoin has demonstrated record-breaking growth over recent months. On January 8, the bitcoin price was at all-time high level, above $41,000.

    Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was published in November 2008, but has exploded in popularity in recent years.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

