Bitcoin price reaches $40,000

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Bitcoin during the trading session on Thursday grew by 8.5% and peaked at $ 40,000, according to data from the CoinDesk portal. Thus, the price of the cryptocurrency has renewed its historical maximum for the second time on Thursday, TASS reports.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was published in November 2008, but has exploded in popularity in recent years.