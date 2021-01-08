Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Bitcoin price reaches $40,000

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 January 2021, 16:18
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Bitcoin during the trading session on Thursday grew by 8.5% and peaked at $ 40,000, according to data from the CoinDesk portal. Thus, the price of the cryptocurrency has renewed its historical maximum for the second time on Thursday, TASS reports.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was published in November 2008, but has exploded in popularity in recent years.


Technology   World News  
