Bitcoin price above $58,000

22 February 2021, 16:38
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The price of Bitcoin gained 1.97% during the trading session to the level of $58,100, according to CoinDesk portal data, TASS reports.

The Bitcoin price set a new all-time high record.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.


