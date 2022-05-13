Go to the main site
    Bitcoin exceeds $30,000 level after panic selloff

    13 May 2022, 21:46

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The price of Bitcoin increased more than 10% to surpass $30,000 on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by total market cap, has started recovering after falling below $27,000 on Thursday driven by investors' panic selloff running on full throttle.

    The previous lowest figure was seen on Dec. 28, 2020, when it fell to $26,144, according to official figures.

    The world's most popular cryptocurrency has lost a whopping 55% in just six months after hitting an all-time high of $69,000 in November.

    The total value of the crypto market stood at $1.31 trillion as of 0529GMT on Friday.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Technology World News Bitcoin
