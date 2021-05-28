Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Bishkek to host next meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government on 12 November

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 May 2021, 19:34
MINSK. KAZINFORM The next meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government will be held in Bishkek on 12 November, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev said at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Minsk on 28 May, BelTA has learned.

«On the suggestion of Kyrgyzstan, the next meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government will be held in Bishkek on 12 November 2021,» Sergei Lebedev said, BelTA reports.

He also informed that the heads of government had a thorough and meaningful exchange of views on the current issues of economic cooperation in the CIS.

The delegation-level talks will discuss measures to counter the spread of infectious diseases, to protect public health and to promote employment in the CIS states.


