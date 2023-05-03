Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.28 eur/kzt 490.97

    rub/kzt 5.8 cny/kzt 64.45
Weather:
Astana+25+27℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkic Council News

    Bishkek to host Language Forum of Turkic-Speaking Peoples late May

    3 May 2023, 09:52

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The international language forum of Turkic-speaking peoples will be held in Bishkek from May 28 to May 30, 2023, KABAR reports.

    Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov approved the composition of the organizing committee for the preparation and holding of the international language forum of Turkic-speaking peoples.

    According to the document, the organizing committee was assigned to develop and approve a plan for the preparation and holding the international language forum within two weeks.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Events Turkic speaking states Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
    2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
    3 President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
    4 Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
    5 Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift