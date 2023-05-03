Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkic Council News

Bishkek to host Language Forum of Turkic-Speaking Peoples late May

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 May 2023, 09:52
Bishkek to host Language Forum of Turkic-Speaking Peoples late May Photo: en.kabar.kg

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The international language forum of Turkic-speaking peoples will be held in Bishkek from May 28 to May 30, 2023, KABAR reports.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov approved the composition of the organizing committee for the preparation and holding of the international language forum of Turkic-speaking peoples.

According to the document, the organizing committee was assigned to develop and approve a plan for the preparation and holding the international language forum within two weeks.


Events   Turkic speaking states    Kyrgyzstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
May 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan marks Defender of the Motherland Day
Kazakhstan marks Defender of the Motherland Day
April 7. Today's Birthdays
April 7. Today's Birthdays
At least 9 people killed, seven wounded in shooting at Dallas mall in U.S.
At least 9 people killed, seven wounded in shooting at Dallas mall in U.S.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Defender of the Motherland Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Defender of the Motherland Day
Qazaqstan Hockey Open: Kazakhstan to play vs Belarus
Qazaqstan Hockey Open: Kazakhstan to play vs Belarus
Kazakhstan gets a ticket to Water Polo World Cup Super Final
Kazakhstan gets a ticket to Water Polo World Cup Super Final
Climate change could push M of people into extreme poverty in Brazil
Climate change could push M of people into extreme poverty in Brazil
50 migrants arrive in 2 boats on Lampedusa
50 migrants arrive in 2 boats on Lampedusa