Bishkek to host Language Forum of Turkic-Speaking Peoples late May

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The international language forum of Turkic-speaking peoples will be held in Bishkek from May 28 to May 30, 2023, KABAR reports.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov approved the composition of the organizing committee for the preparation and holding of the international language forum of Turkic-speaking peoples.

According to the document, the organizing committee was assigned to develop and approve a plan for the preparation and holding the international language forum within two weeks.