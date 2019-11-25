Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Bishkek to host CSTO summit

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
25 November 2019, 16:05
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Bishkek will host the next session of the heads of state of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), KABAR reports.

Daniyar Sydykov, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Kyrgyz President’s Office told reporters on Monday that the summit will be held on Nov. 28.

Thus, at the invitation of President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the heads of Belarus - Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russia - Vladimir Putin, Tajikistan - Emomali Rakhmon, as well as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev will participate in the session.

«During the session, an exchange of views on international and regional security within the framework of the CSTO will take place. The agenda consists of 21 items. The main political document will be the statement of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO on improving international cooperation and cooperation in order to strengthen global and regional security, which was put forward on the initiative of Kyrgyzstan,» he said.

Daniyar Sydykov noted that during the meeting a number of documents will be signed, including those related to financial and organizational activities in the permanent statutory bodies of the CSTO and it is planned to approve the organization’s budget for 2020.

«A meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Ministers of Defense and the Committee of Secretaries of the CSTO Security Council will be held ahead of the CSTO session,» he added.

In addition, within the framework of the CSTO summit, bilateral meetings of Sooronbay Jeenbekov with all the leaders of the countries are planned.

