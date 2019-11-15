Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Bishkek to host CSTO summit 27-28 November

15 November 2019, 19:17
Bishkek to host CSTO summit 27-28 November

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Meetings of the CSTO's statutory bodies, including a session of the Collective Security Council which includes the heads of the organization's member states , will be held in Bishkek on 27-28 November, BelTA learned from CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov after the session of the CSTO Permanent Council in Moscow.

«The CSTO Permanent Council harmonized the draft resolutions of the CSTO Collective Security Council concerning the amendments to the CSTO's laaws and regulations, to the regulation on the CSTO Collective Security Council and also to the rules of procedure of the CSTO bodies. The Permanent Council approved the draft resolution of the CSTO Collective Security Council on the organization's budget for 2020. These draft documents shall be submitted to the organization's statutory bodies which will meet in Bishkek on 27-28 November, Vladimir Zainetdinov informed.

