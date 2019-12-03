Bishkek hosts International Martial Arts Festival

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The Baatyr (Hero) International Martial Arts Festival was held at the Seitek National Center for Children and Youth in Bishkek, the press service of the Traditional Wushu Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event was opened by Head of the Office of the Jogorku Kenesh Samatbek Ibrayev and General Secretary of the World Traditional Wushu Association Natalia Neshcheret.

The sporting event included competitions on Traditional Wushu, Taekwondo and Thai boxing.

300 participants aged 4 to 60 years arrived from different regions of the republic, as well as from Russia, Kazakhstan and other countries,