Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Bishkek hosts International Martial Arts Festival

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 December 2019, 20:45
Bishkek hosts International Martial Arts Festival

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The Baatyr (Hero) International Martial Arts Festival was held at the Seitek National Center for Children and Youth in Bishkek, the press service of the Traditional Wushu Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event was opened by Head of the Office of the Jogorku Kenesh Samatbek Ibrayev and General Secretary of the World Traditional Wushu Association Natalia Neshcheret.

The sporting event included competitions on Traditional Wushu, Taekwondo and Thai boxing.

300 participants aged 4 to 60 years arrived from different regions of the republic, as well as from Russia, Kazakhstan and other countries,

photo

reports.

Wushu or Chinese Kungfu, is a hard and soft and complete martial art, as well as a full-contact sport. It has a long history in reference to Chinese martial arts.

It was developed in 1949 in an effort to standardize the practice of traditional Chinese martial arts, yet attempts to structure the various decentralized martial arts traditions date back earlier, when the Central Guoshu Institute was established at Nanking in 1928.

Photo: www.internationalmartialartsfestival.com

Kyrgyzstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed