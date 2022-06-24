Birth rate index falls in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM 10,183 children were born in perinatal centers of the Zhambyl region since the beginning of the year. 5,247 of them are boys and 4,936 are girls. The region also welcomed 97 twins and three triplets over this period, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As a comparison, 13,926 children were born in the region from January to June 2021, of them 7,138 are boys and 6,788 are girls.

According to the data provided by the civil registration office, 148 twins were born in the region in the first half of 2021.

As to the national statistics, 31,200 children were born in January 2022 across the republic which is 8.7% less than in the same period of 2021 (34,200). The number of crude births per 1000 people was at 19.10.



