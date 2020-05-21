Birgemiz fund already helped 1.3 million Kazakhstanis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Birgemiz social fund with the support of the Nur Otan Party and the Fund of the First President continue to render support to Kazakhstanis affected by the quarantine regime and the flooding in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

Over 200,000 families received food baskets and basic consumer goods. 362,000 families or 1.3 million Kazakhstanis received 50,000 tenge.

Bauyrzhan Baibek, First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party, posted a video clip detailing the intermediate results of the party’s work in that respect.

The Nur Otan Party also lent a helping hand to those affected by the flooding in Turkestan region. Over 1,000 tons of humanitarian aid, including clothes, food products, construction materials were sent from all regional offices of the Nur Otan Party.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev vowed all those affected by the flooding will be provided with new or reconstructed housing. Over 14 billion tenge has already been allotted for restoration of key social facilities in flood-hit Maktaaral district.