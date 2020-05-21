Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    Birgemiz fund already helped 1.3 million Kazakhstanis

    21 May 2020, 16:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Birgemiz social fund with the support of the Nur Otan Party and the Fund of the First President continue to render support to Kazakhstanis affected by the quarantine regime and the flooding in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

    Over 200,000 families received food baskets and basic consumer goods. 362,000 families or 1.3 million Kazakhstanis received 50,000 tenge.

    Bauyrzhan Baibek, First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party, posted a video clip detailing the intermediate results of the party’s work in that respect.

    The Nur Otan Party also lent a helping hand to those affected by the flooding in Turkestan region. Over 1,000 tons of humanitarian aid, including clothes, food products, construction materials were sent from all regional offices of the Nur Otan Party.

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev vowed all those affected by the flooding will be provided with new or reconstructed housing. Over 14 billion tenge has already been allotted for restoration of key social facilities in flood-hit Maktaaral district.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Charity Social support Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events