Birge #TazaQazaqstan eco-campaign: Over 17 tonnes of waste collected

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The employees of Kazhydromet meteorological service collected more than 17 tonnes of waste as part of #Birge #TazaQazaqstan ecological campaign, Kazinform reports.

The campaign waslaunched in Astana on July 20. All regional branches of Kazhydromet with more than300 employees countrywide joined the challenge on July 27.

During thecampaign the employees of Kazhydromet cleaned up the coastal areas of Chaglinskiywater reservoir in Akmola region, the Karatal River in Almaty region, the Zhayik Riverin Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions, the Syrdarya River in Kyzylorda region and the Ilek Riverin Aktobe region. Those working in Almaty contributed to cleaning the Kok-Zhailau plateau.