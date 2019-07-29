Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Birge #TazaQazaqstan eco-campaign: Over 17 tonnes of waste collected

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
29 July 2019, 12:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The employees of Kazhydromet meteorological service collected more than 17 tonnes of waste as part of #Birge #TazaQazaqstan ecological campaign, Kazinform reports.

The campaign was launched in Astana on July 20. All regional branches of Kazhydromet with more than 300 employees countrywide joined the challenge on July 27.

During the campaign the employees of Kazhydromet cleaned up the coastal areas of Chaglinskiy water reservoir in Akmola region, the Karatal River in Almaty region, the Zhayik River in Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions, the Syrdarya River in Kyzylorda region and the Ilek River in Aktobe region. Those working in Almaty contributed to cleaning the Kok-Zhailau plateau.

