    Binali Yildirim visits Turkic Academy

    10 December 2021, 21:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman of Turkey’s Justice and Development Party and chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Binali Yildirim visited the Turkic Academy.

    President of the Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali met the high-level guest, the Academy’s press service reports.

    The sides held a joint meeting to debate cooperation in humanitarian sciences, education, science within the development of the Turkic intelligentsia.

    Following the meeting Darkhan Kydyrali awarded Binali Yildirim the golden medal of the International Turkic Academy.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey
