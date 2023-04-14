Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Billie Jean King Cup qualifying: Rybakina beats Falkowska, guides Kazakhstan to 2-0 win over Poland

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 April 2023, 18:05
Billie Jean King Cup qualifying: Rybakina beats Falkowska, guides Kazakhstan to 2-0 win over Poland Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World no. 7 Elena Rybakina defeated Weronika Falkowska in the second match of Kazakhstan vs. Poland meet in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Schrodinger's sport.

Elena Rybakina took Kazakhstan to a 2-0 lead over Poland in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round after defeating Weronika Falkowska 6-3, 6-4.

Notably, the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round winners are to compete in November's finals of the team tournament in women's professional tennis.

Earlier, Kazakhstani Putintseva beat her Polish opponent Magda Linette in two sets 7-5, 6-3 in the first match of Kazakhstan vs. Poland encounter in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying, currently taking place in the Kazakh capital.

Previously, it was reported that matches of Kazakhstan and Poland encounter in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying are set to be played on April 14-15.

photo

Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings