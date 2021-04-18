Billie Jean King Cup: Injury forces Putintseva to withdraw from match against Argentina

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has bowed out in the second match of the Day 2 clash between Kazakhstan and Argentina in the Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Play-offs due to an injury, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva withdrew in the third set of the match against Arginine María Lourdes Carlé 7-6, 6-7 after suffering an injury. The teams are tied at 2:2.

Notably, Putintseva defeated Nadia Podoroska on Day 1 of the Kazakhstan vs. Argentina clash in the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs.