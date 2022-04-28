Go to the main site
    Bill on biological safety reflects lessons Kazakhstan learnt from global pandemic – Minister

    28 April 2022, 12:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – We should be ready for all types of epidemiological risks, Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said Thursday at the plenary session of the Senate, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While answering the questions of MPs about Kazakhstan’s readiness to epidemiological threats and the new draft law on biological safety, Minister Giniyat said that first and foremost we should be ready for all types of risks. According to her, we should always be able to forecast potential risks, isolate and deal with them.

    The minister believes that if a threat to biological safety occurs, all government bodies should envisage necessary measures. She also assured that a scenario for each infectious disease is being developed or is in place in the country.

    The ministry, in her words, makes sure local government bodies stand ready to deal with potential threats to biological safety, enough pharmaceuticals are reserved and enough skilled staff is available.

    Minister Giniyat also stressed that the draft law [on biological safety] envisages all measures, including laboratory research, acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment, construction of laboratories, as well as carrying out research.

    She added that the draft law on biological safety reflects all the lessons Kazakhstan has learnt from the global pandemic.

    Today the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, adopted the draft law on biological safety.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
