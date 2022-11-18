Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs

18 November 2022, 19:15
Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs
18 November 2022, 19:15

Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs

NAIROBI. KAZINFORM - Bill Gates announced a $7 billion fund Thursday for African countries to help accelerate progress in health, agriculture, gender equality and other critical areas, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Microsoft founder said the fund would be rolled out through the Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Foundation over the next four years to support African countries.

«The big global challenges we face are persistent, but we have to remember, so are the people solving them,» Gates told students at Nairobi University during a function. «Our foundation will continue to support solutions in health, agriculture, and other critical areas -- and the systems to get them out of the labs and to the people who need them.»

During his trip to Kenya this week, Gates visited primary health care centers, leading medical and agricultural research institutes and smallholder farms to hear from Kenyan and regional partners about what programs and approaches are working, what obstacles remain and how the foundation can better support future progress, according to the foundation.

Gates told more than 500 students and thousands across Africa, who watched the event online, that Africa's young people have the talent and opportunity to accelerate progress and help solve the world's most pressing problems.

The foundation is urging global leaders to increase efforts to find solutions and strengthen systems in African countries. That includes investing in people and innovations that have the potential to save millions of lives and provide opportunities to the world's most vulnerable people.

The Kenyan presidency said Wednesday that the foundation will set up a regional office in Nairobi to «expand and enhance the Foundation's work in healthcare, agriculture and ICT (Information and Communication Technology) in Kenya.«


Photo:aa.com.tr

Related news
Experts discuss possibility of boosting export of Kazakh products to Africa
Read also
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 50,000 amid resurgence woes
Kabar News Agency and WAM to enhance cooperation
Boeing forecasts air cargo traffic to increase twofold in next 20 years
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News