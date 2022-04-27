Bilateral relations will be strengthened further btw Kazakhstan and Vatican – Senate Speaker

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the participants of the first Bishops’ Conference of Central Asia the plenary session of which took place in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate of Parliament.

The Kazakh Head of State noted that over 30 years of independence Kazakhstan has built a unique model of interethnic and social accord based on the principles of unity and diversity. The President highlighted that Catholics alongside other believers of the country contribute greatly to the formation of the image of modern Kazakhstan as a country where great attention is attached to tolerance, mutual understanding and representatives of different ethnic groups reside peacefully and in harmony.

Tokayev wished the participants of the conference productive and successful work, highlighting that it is held in the year marking 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the Holy See. Over these years, both sides have established a solid partnership based on common values and aspirations such as the protection of human dignity as well as promotion of religious pluralism and global solidarity.

The Head of State recently held talks via videoconference with Pope Francis during which the latter confirmed his official visit to Kazakhstan as well as participation in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to take place this September in the Kazakh capital.

In his speech, the Kazakh Senate Chairman, Maulen Ashimbayev, said that the second historic visit of the Roman Pontiff would be a unique event confirming the status of Kazakhstan as a reliable platform for interreligious and inter-civilization dialogue.

«Kazakhstan and Vatican have huge potential for further cooperation. I am certain that bilateral relations will be strengthened further as part of different educational, cultural, social, and humanitarian initiatives and projects,» said Ashimbayev.

The Senate Speaker also invited all the participations of the conference to take active participation in the upcoming congress.