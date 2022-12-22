Biggest investors of Kazakhstan’s economy revealed

22 December 2022, 13:51

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Almas Aidarov revealed the biggest investors of Kazakhstan’s economy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Deputy Minister Aidarov, the Netherlands, the U.S., Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Singapore, China, South Korea, France, and Great Britain are traditionally among the biggest investors of Kazakhstan’s economy.

«About 90% of foreign direct investment is attracted from 20 countries, including Western Europe, the U.S., South Korea, Japan, China, and Russia,» said Aidarov, adding that all 108 Kazakhstani diplomatic missions carry out the policy of economic diplomacy.

Despite the geopolitical situation and the January tragedy, foreign investors preserve the positive trend towards Kazakhstan as the FDI flow has increased by 28% this year.

Almas Aidarov emphasized that FDI into oil and gas industry has dropped to 45% in the past three years, compared to 70% in 2005-2010. In his words, foreign investment into Kazakhstan’s processing industry, trade, as well as information and communications sector are on the rise.