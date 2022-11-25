Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 465.95 eur/kzt 485.43

    rub/kzt 7.72 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Big temperature dip expected in Kazakhstan

    25 November 2022, 14:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Temperatures are expected to dip in parts of Kazakhstan this weekend due to a northern anticyclone. It will affect weather conditions mainly in the northwest, north, center and east of the country, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Inclement weather will settle in the east on November 26 and the south and southeast on November 26-28 with high chances of snowfall. Heavy snowfall is also in store for eastern Kazakhstan on November 26 and southeastern Kazakhstan on November 26-27. Fog and black ice are predicted for parts of the country with gusts of wind strengthening up to 15-28 mps.

    Temperature is set to dip as low as -20, -30°C in the northwest, -23, -36°C in the north, -17, -34°C in the center, -27, -38° in the east in the coming days.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to increase mutton exports to Arab countries
    Over 7,000 Kazakhstanis to be provided with rental housing
    Two buses collide in Karaganda, driver dies
    Kazakh President’s inauguration ceremony to be broadcast live in social media
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM meets with Shell Upstream Director Zoë Yujnovich
    2 UAE’s SMEs, start-ups could see $17.1 billion boost from hyperscale cloud computing: report
    3 COVID in Italy: ICU cases up 77% in last seven days says FIASO
    4 Kazakhstan suggests building Network University of Council of Turkic Countries
    5 Kazakh PM, Canada’s special envoy to EU and Europe hold talks