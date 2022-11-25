Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Big temperature dip expected in Kazakhstan

25 November 2022, 14:12
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Temperatures are expected to dip in parts of Kazakhstan this weekend due to a northern anticyclone. It will affect weather conditions mainly in the northwest, north, center and east of the country, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Inclement weather will settle in the east on November 26 and the south and southeast on November 26-28 with high chances of snowfall. Heavy snowfall is also in store for eastern Kazakhstan on November 26 and southeastern Kazakhstan on November 26-27. Fog and black ice are predicted for parts of the country with gusts of wind strengthening up to 15-28 mps.

Temperature is set to dip as low as -20, -30°C in the northwest, -23, -36°C in the north, -17, -34°C in the center, -27, -38° in the east in the coming days.


