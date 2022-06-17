Go to the main site
    Big rise in COVID-19 incidence and transmission number in Italy

    17 June 2022, 18:18

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 incidence rose significantly in the June 10-16 period, climbing to 310 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 222 cases the previous week, the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said on Friday, ANSA reports.

    The nationwide Rt transmission number, meanwhile, rose to 0.83 in May 25-June 7 period, up from 0.75 in last week's report.
    An Rt above 1 indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.
    The report said the proportion of Italy's intensive-care places occupied by COVID-19 sufferers was 1.9% on June 16, down from 2% on June 9.
    But the proportion of ordinary-ward hospital beds taken up by coronavirus patients rose from 6.6% to 6.7%.
    The report said that two regions were above the 15% alarm threshold for the proportion of ordinary hospital places occupied by COVID patients - Sicily (15.5%) and Valle d'Aosta (15.3%).

