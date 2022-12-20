Go to the main site
    Big rise in cancer cases in Italy – report

    20 December 2022, 13:19

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Around 390,700 new cancer cases have been diagnosed in Italy this year, an increase of 14,100 with respect to 2020, according to a report presented at the health ministry on Monday, ANSA reports.

    While the resumption of screening activities after the peak of the COVID-19 emergency in part explains the increase, the report also sounded the alarm about lifestyle factors that raise the risk of people developing tumours.
    It said that 33% of adults in Italy are overweight, while 10% are obese, 24% smoke and the proportion of people leading sedentary lifestyles increased from 23% in 2008 to 31% in 2021.
    The report, entitled 'The numbers of cancer in Italy 2022', was produced by Italian Oncologists Association (AIOM) in collaboration with several other entities.


    Photo: ansa.it
