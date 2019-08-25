Go to the main site
    Big book festival kicks off in Kazakh capital

    25 August 2019, 14:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh capital brought today together hundreds of book lovers, authors and publishers at the Kitap Fest 2019 book festival.

    The literary holiday program includes exhibitions, fairs, discussions and other events.

    More than 20 book stores, publishing houses and online booksellers attend the festival to offer special discounts. Besides, those present may exchange their books there.

    For the past five years the ordinary book-crossing turned into the large event winning spurs and recognition.


    Annually the festival welcomes thousands of book readers, writers, bloggers, etc. More than 130 books were presented, 20,000 books were donated, 70 book stores attended the event within five years.


    The goal of the festival is to promote reading and to support Kazakhstani authors and publishers.

    It is organized within the Year of Youth by Astana Jastary, BAURZHAN private foundation, ABAYbooks publishing house with support of the local administration.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

