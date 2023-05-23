Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Big Almaty Ring Road to be commissioned in 2Q 2023

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 May 2023, 17:14
Big Almaty Ring Road to be commissioned in 2Q 2023

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Big Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD) spanning 66km is set to be commissioned in the second quarter of this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The first-category road with three lanes on each side has a sped limit of 120km/h.

According to Zhambul Baktiyar, deputy chair of the Road Committee of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry of Kazakhstan, an open charging system will be in place on BAKAD, with no exit and entrance gates, leading to greater capacity.

The BAKAD project is being realized using the concession mechanism. The exploitation term of the road by the concessionaire BAKAD Investments and Operations, founded by the Turkish-Korean Consortium Alsim Alarko – Makyol – SK Ecoplant – Korea Expressway, is 15 years.

Once commissioned, the Big Almaty Ring Road is set to improve Almaty city’s road network capacity, travel time, as well as the environmental situation of the city.

The construction of the BAKAD was solemnly launched in 2018 in Almaty region.


Almaty   Construction   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan, Singapore to jointly develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
Kazakhstan, Singapore to jointly develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
Trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $1.5bn
Trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $1.5bn
Mongolia to help Kyrgyzstan solve smog problem
Mongolia to help Kyrgyzstan solve smog problem
Our relations with Kazakhstan are to continue to strengthen – Singaporean President Halimah Yacob
Our relations with Kazakhstan are to continue to strengthen – Singaporean President Halimah Yacob
Kazakhstan-Singapore trade turnover up 65% last year
Kazakhstan-Singapore trade turnover up 65% last year
S. Korean experts to inspect radioactive water storage tanks, purification system at Fukushima plant
S. Korean experts to inspect radioactive water storage tanks, purification system at Fukushima plant
Singaporean company to build phosphate fertilizer plant in Zhambyl region
Singaporean company to build phosphate fertilizer plant in Zhambyl region
Mongolia, France issue joint statement on enhancing bilateral ties
Mongolia, France issue joint statement on enhancing bilateral ties
Fairytale opera 'Puss in Boots' to premiere in Astana
Fairytale opera 'Puss in Boots' to premiere in Astana