Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Biden says
22 July 2022 08:15

Biden says "doing great" despite COVID-19 infection

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM U.S. President Joe Biden tweeted Thursday noon that he's «doing great» despite a COVID-19 infection, Xinhua reports.

«Thanks for your concern,» Biden wrote alongside a picture of him working behind a desk in quarantine. «Keeping busy!»

His wife, Jill Biden, tweeted earlier that Biden told her «he's feeling fine,» with «a few mild symptoms.»

The U.S. first lady, who is on the road in Detroit, Michigan, added that she tested negative for COVID-19 in the morning and would continue to follow public health guidance and wear a mask.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who met with Biden on Tuesday, tested negative on Thursday. Her office said she would remain masked and continue her schedule as planned.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Thursday morning that Biden, 79, had tested positive for COVID-19 and is «experiencing very mild symptoms.»

Biden joined a growing list of officials in his administration who have contracted the virus, including Harris, who tested positive in April.

Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, Biden has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral therapy produced by Pfizer and given to patients with COVID-19, according to a statement from Jean-Pierre.

«He will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,» Jean-Pierre added.


Photo : english.news.cn



Related news
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 40,000
Read also
Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
Barriers around Kaaba removed after two years as new Umrah season begins
Sinkhole in Korea’s Yangyang leaves adjacent building in tatters; 97 evacuated
Vaccine approved for at-risk Australians younger than five amid COVID-19 surge
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
3 Denis Yevseyev loses in Svijany Open 1st round
4 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
5 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h

News

Archive