    Biden promises to unite Americans, make U.S. respected around world again

    8 November 2020, 12:49

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said Saturday he will «make America respected around the world again» as he delivered a victory speech centered largely on unifying a nation badly fractured after months of acrimonious campaigning.

    «It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again and make progress,» he said in the speech delivered before thousands of supporters gathered in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Yonhap reports.

    «We have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies. They are Americans,» he said.

    His speech came after nearly all media outlets here, including CNN, AP and Fox, called Pennsylvania in favor of Biden, awarding him with an additional 20 electoral votes that carried him over the finish line with more than the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House.

    Biden and his running-mate Kamala Harris will be inaugurated on Jan. 20 should election projections hold and become certified next month.

    Biden also promised to win back global respect for the U.S.

    «I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class, and to make America respected around the world again,» he said.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

