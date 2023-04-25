Go to the main site
    Biden officially announces 2024 U.S. presidential bid

    25 April 2023, 20:48

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for re-election for the presidency in 2024, seeking another four years in the White House, according to an online campaign video, Kazinform has learnt from Xinhua.

    Biden, 80, made the announcement in a three-minute campaign-style video posted on Twitter.

    «Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,» he said. «That's why I'm running for reelection as President of the United States.»

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who lost to Biden in the 2020 election but has refused to concede, announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in November last year.

    The 2024 U.S. presidential election is scheduled for Nov. 5, 2024.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

