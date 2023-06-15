Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'

Adlet Seilkhanov
15 June 2023, 19:45
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM -US President Joe Biden told an audience of conservation and environmental groups on Wednesday that there are ''a lot of threats to our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren,'' but climate change is ''the only truly existential threat,'' Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at the annual Capital Dinner of the League of Conservation Voters, Biden commended the work that the environmental and conservation groups have done to combat climate change.

He also highlighted his administration’s climate accomplishments in his first term.

''I signed an executive order to make environmental justice the responsibility of every single federal department in the United States,'' he said.

''On day one of my presidency, we moved to re-enter the Paris Accord because the United States should lead the world, lead the world on climate!''


