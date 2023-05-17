Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Bibisara Assaubayeva loses at the start of Women’s Grand Prix in Cyprus

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 May 2023, 10:27
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva lost to Indian chess player Harika Dronavalli in the first round of the fourth leg of the 2022-2023 Women’s Grand Prix, Kazinform has learned from Matchtv.ru.

The tournament is underway in Nicosia, Cyprus.

German Dinara Wagner defeated Aleksandra Goryachkina of Russia, while another Russian chess player Kateryna Lagno stunned her compatriot Polina Shuvalova. All-Georgian match saw Nana Dzagnidze beating Bella Khotenashvili. Swiss Alexandra Kosteniuk lost to Chinese Tan Zhongyi, while Polish Oliwia Kiolbasa was upset by Azerbaijani Gunay Mammadzada.

The first round of the fourth leg of the 2022-2023 Women’s Grand Prix will run in Nicosia through May 27.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Chess  
