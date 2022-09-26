Go to the main site
    Bibisara Assaubayeva draws with Russian Polina Shuvalova at FIDE Women’s Grand Prix

    26 September 2022, 10:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the seventh round of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix 1st stage, Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva drew with Russian Polina Shuvalova.

    Zhansaya Abdumalik lost to another Kazakhstani chess player Alexandra Kostenyuk, Kazinform reports.

    Bibisara’s results: 1 victory, 5 draws, 1 loss and 7th line in the tournament standings. Zhansaya’s results: 1 victory, 4 draws, 2 losses and 8th line in the standings.

    In the 8th round, Assaubayeva will meet Chinese Tan Zhongyi, and Abdumalik will play vs Rameshbabu Vaishali from India.

    Photo: sports.kz

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

