Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Bibisara Assaubayeva draws with Russian Polina Shuvalova at FIDE Women’s Grand Prix
26 September 2022, 10:37

Bibisara Assaubayeva draws with Russian Polina Shuvalova at FIDE Women’s Grand Prix

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the seventh round of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix 1st stage, Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva drew with Russian Polina Shuvalova.

Zhansaya Abdumalik lost to another Kazakhstani chess player Alexandra Kostenyuk, Kazinform reports.

Bibisara’s results: 1 victory, 5 draws, 1 loss and 7th line in the tournament standings. Zhansaya’s results: 1 victory, 4 draws, 2 losses and 8th line in the standings.

In the 8th round, Assaubayeva will meet Chinese Tan Zhongyi, and Abdumalik will play vs Rameshbabu Vaishali from India.

Photo: sports.kz



Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
News Partner
Popular
1 Over 13,000 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since Jan 2022
2 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
3 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
4 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
5 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union

News

Archive