Biathlete Vadim Kurales takes gold at Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games

15 January 2023, 11:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani biathlete Vadim Kurales won a gold medal in men’s 15km individual race at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 World University Games, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

He covered the distance in 42:37.4min with only one target missed (0+1+0+0).

Norwegian Oerjan Moseng became a silver medalist (+42.6), and French athlete Axel Garnier took a bronze medal (+1:16.5).

78 athletes are representing Kazakhstan at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games in 10 sports: biathlon, ice hockey, short-track, figure skating, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, speed skating, snowboard, and Alpine skiing.

The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games is an eleven-day competition, that features 1,443 athletes aged 17-25 from 595 universities of 43 countries. The competition consists of 12 winter sports and 86 medal events.